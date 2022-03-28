MP: Forest guard accepts Rs 10,000 bribe for not taking action against vehicle carrying illegal sand, held
A forest guard was nabbed on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for allowing a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand to pass from a forest area in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a Lokayukta Police official said.
Forest guard Jitendra Patel had stooped the vehicle coming from the Patha area on March 12 and allowed it to go only after its owner paid Rs 11,000 in bribe, Lokayukta inspector Manju Singh said.
Patel had then released the tractor-trolley on the condition that the owner will pay him Rs 10,000 more for not taking any further action.
The vehicle owner then approached the Lokayukta Police, Singh said. ''The complainant paid Rs 10,000 to Patel at his official residence near the barrier following which he was nabbed by Lokayukta sleuths on Monday,'' the officer said.
Further investigation is underway, Singh added.
