Russia expels three Slovakian diplomats - foreign ministry
Russia has decided to expel three Slovakian diplomats in response to the expulsion of three employees of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia and told them to leave the country within 72 hours, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Earlier in March Slovakia expelled three Russian embassy staff based on information from its secret service.
