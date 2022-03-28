Left Menu

CJ administers oath of office to newly appointed addl judges of J-K and Ladakh HC

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:36 IST
CJ administers oath of office to newly appointed addl judges of J-K and Ladakh HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday administered the oath of office to two newly appointed Judges -- Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi -- as additional judges here.

Justice Mithal administered oath of office to them at the courtroom of the chief justice in Jammu.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary attended the ceremony physically, while Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Mohan Lal participated virtually from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who read the contents of the notification received from Government of India, the warrants of appointment issued by the President and the letter of authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice to administer the oath of office to two newly appointed Judges.

On March 24, the Ministry of Law and Justice appointed Rahul Bharti, and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022