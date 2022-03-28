Left Menu

BJP MLA against curbs on non-Hindu traders during fairs in temples

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:38 IST
In the wake of denial of permission to non-Hindu traders and vendors to carry on business during annual temple fairs and religious events in some parts of Karnataka, BJP legislator Anil Benake on Monday said everyone can ply his or her trade and that it is for the people to decide where to buy what.

The MLA from Belagavi north cited the Constitution to drive home the point.

''There is no question of imposing any restrictions during the temple fair, we will not impose, but if people do, we can't do anything.

We will not allow it (imposition of restrictions),'' Benake told reporters here.

Stating that it is wrong to tell people where to purchase and where not to, he said the Constitution advocates equal opportunity to all.

''Everyone has the opportunity to carry out their activities, but people have to become clever. People have to decide where to buy what,'' he added.

Initially, banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival in Udupi district. They said non-Hindu vendors and traders should not be allowed entry, and the temple management paid heed to the request of certain pro-Hindu organisations.

Later, similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well.

Some Hindu activists have submitted memoranda to officials in different parts of the State citing the Karnataka Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997.

When the matter came up in the Legislative Assembly recently, the BJP government sought to distance itself from it by citing a rule which states that no property, including land, building near the place of worship shall be leased to non-Hindus.

However, clarifying that the rule does not apply to street vendors outside the temple precincts and that action would be taken if that rule is not followed, the government said it would look into it and the ground reality before taking any further step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

