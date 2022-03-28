EU criminal justice agency says 120 million euros in Lebanese assets frozen
The European Union's criminal justice coordination agency Eurojust Monday said it assisted in freezing some 120 million euros ($132 million) of Lebanese assets linked to a money laundering investigation. The properties and bank accounts, linked to five people suspected of embezzling some $330 million, were seized in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco and Belgium, Eurojust said in statement said.
It did identify the suspects. ($1 = 0.9121 euros)
