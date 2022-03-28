Left Menu

EU criminal justice agency says 120 million euros in Lebanese assets frozen

The European Union's criminal justice coordination agency Eurojust Monday said it assisted in freezing some 120 million euros ($132 million) of Lebanese assets linked to a money laundering investigation. ($1 = 0.9121 euros)

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:42 IST
EU criminal justice agency says 120 million euros in Lebanese assets frozen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The European Union's criminal justice coordination agency Eurojust Monday said it assisted in freezing some 120 million euros ($132 million) of Lebanese assets linked to a money laundering investigation. The properties and bank accounts, linked to five people suspected of embezzling some $330 million, were seized in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco and Belgium, Eurojust said in statement said.

It did identify the suspects. ($1 = 0.9121 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022