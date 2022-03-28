Russia promises 'adequate response' to North Macedonia diplomat expulsions - Interfax
Russia will respond to North Macedonia's decision to expel five Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source in the Russian embassy in Skopje.
"There will be an adequate response," Interfax quoted the source as saying.
