UAE attracts foreign direct investment of $20.7 bln in 2021 - economy minister
Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:59 IST
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the United Arab Emirates rose to $20.7 billion in 2021, up 4% from 2020, the Minister of Economy told Sky News on Monday.
