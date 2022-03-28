HC not happy with Karnataka govt report on goshalas

The Karnataka High Court on Monday said it was not satisfied with the compliance affidavit filed before it by the state government regarding the establishment of 'goshalas' (cattle sheds) for taking care of stray cattle across Karnataka.

The court directed the Karnataka government to take necessary steps to establish the goshalas in the identified lands and a file a status report in the next hearing in June.

''We are not satisfied with the details given either in the compliance affidavit or in the documents with regards to the steps taken by the state government to establish Goshalas.

''Under these circumstances, we direct the state government to take appropriate steps to establish Goshalas in the lands identified in the documents produced in Annexure R2 in the compliance affidavit dated March 25, 2022 and file a status report in this regard in the next date of hearing,'' the division bench of Chief Justice Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar said in their order.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the High Court Legal Services Committee which had sought direction to the state government to establish a goshala in every district under Section 19 of the Karnataka Livestock Prevention and Protection Act.

The HC had issued directions to the state in this regard during the hearing of the petition earlier. The compliance affidavit of the government which was taken note of on Monday did not satisfy the court.

''Pursuant to the orders, the state government has filed a compliance affidavit along with documents. Learned AG submits that lands have been identified for the purpose of establishing Goshalas in each district of Karnataka and money has been allocated in this regard,'' the HC said.

The court, however, pointed out that no material was placed to show whether any goshala has been established in any of the districts as stated in the documents.

The case was ordered to be listed again in the first week of June.

The court found the government's affidavit lacking in details.

''You have identified the land and you have allocated the money, that's all. In actual, neither any Goshalas is established, nor any efforts are being made to establish the Goshalas. You have to file a status report as to how many Goshalas have been established on these identified lands,'' the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)