Dr Virendra Kumar inaugurates new office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities

The office building is fully accessible and suitable for Divyangjan with facilities like Lifts, Railings, Tactile Flooring, proper divyangjan friendly Reception with Sign Language Interpreter, Divyang-friendly toilets and waiting area, etc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:28 IST
Department of Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) cum- CCPD, Smt. Anjali Bhawra.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Drvirendrakum13)
Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar today inaugurated the new office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) (CCPD) at NISD Building, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Ms Pratima Bhoumik and Secretary. Department of Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) cum- CCPD, Smt. Anjali Bhawra.

The Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) functions independently to look into the grievances of PwDs and to safeguard the rights as envisaged under RPwD Act 2016...Though, this office is functional since September 1998, it did not have adequate space to accommodate its staffs and activities holistically. This new office at Dwarka has got a suitable location with sufficient space with all requisite Divyangjan friendly facilities.

The office building is fully accessible and suitable for Divyangjan with facilities like Lifts, Railings, Tactile Flooring, proper divyangjan friendly Reception with Sign Language Interpreter, Divyang-friendly toilets and waiting area, etc.

Minister also appreciated the efforts made by the office of CCPD for redressal of grievances of divyangjan especially during Covid pandemic period wherein all grievances were heard online, despite limited human resource and other infrastructure. The office is fully digital friendly having implemented Online Hearing of Cases, e-office file movements, online assistance to persons with hearing Impairment through the support of sign language interpretation.. He further emphasized and motivated the staff to work with full enthusiasm so as to fulfill the vision of our Prime Minister for making the country a "Sugamya Bharat" in all sense.

(With Inputs from PIB)

