Ukraine sees no sign of Russian forces pulling back from Kyiv - defence ministry

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:26 IST
Ukraine sees no sign of Russian forces pulling back from Kyiv - defence ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine sees no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian defense ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said on Monday.

"According to our information, the Russian Federation has not abandoned its attempts, if not to capture, then to surround Kyiv. For now we don't see the movement of enemy forces away from Kyiv," he told a televised briefing.

