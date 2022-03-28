Left Menu

Security forces nab two NSCN (IM) cadres in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:44 IST
Two NSCN (IM) cadres have been arrested in Assam’s Tinsukia district and a civilian rescued from their custody, a defence official said on Monday.

In a statement, Defence PRO Lt Col Angom Bobin Singh said that the troops of the Red Shield Division under Spear Corps apprehended two active cadres of the outfit from Tinsukia railway station on Sunday.

''They were involved in a firefight with the Digboi Battalion on Mar 23, 2022 in Longpha, Arunachal Pradesh,'' he added.

Security forces also rescued a civilian from their custody and prevented a ''subversive action'' in upper Assam and south Arunachal Pradesh by the outfit, Singh said.

''On questioning, the cadres revealed a location... and a search operation was launched which resulted in recovery of two 5.56 mm HK-33 Rifles along with three magazines, 283 rounds, one hand grenade, two IEDs and other war-like stores,'' the statement said.

Both cadres and the civilian are residents of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, it added.

