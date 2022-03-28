Ukraine and Russia were preparing for their first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, with Kyiv insisting it would make no concessions on ceding territory as battlefield momentum has shifted in its favour. FIGHTING * Ukraine sees no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said. * About 160,000 people remain trapped in besieged Mariupol without power and the city needs to be completely evacuated, its mayor said, but Ukraine's deputy prime minister said no humanitarian corridors from the port were possible on Monday due to reports of Russian "provocations". * The disposition of Russian forces during the past 24 hours has seen no significant change, but Russia has gained more ground in the vicinity of Mariupol, British military intelligence said. * Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Russia and Ukraine both confirmed their delegations would arrive in Turkey on Monday ahead of the start of another round of peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday. * The Kremlin said Joe Biden's remark that Putin "cannot remain in power" was a cause for alarm, in a measured response to a public call from the U.S. president for an end to the Russian leader's 22-year rule. CIVILIANS * The U.N. human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on Ukraine.

ECONOMY * Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said. * The European Commission called on EU governments to end national programmes to sell citizenship to investors, also known as golden passport schemes, and to suspend the sale of visas to Russians and Belarusians. * Russia's invasion has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth and other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. QUOTES * "I don't think there will be any breakthrough on the main issues," Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said of the scheduled peace talks in Istanbul. (Compiled by Gareth Jones )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)