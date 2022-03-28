It's time for EU accession talks with Western Balkans -German chancellor
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Talks on Albania's and North Macedonia's accession to the European Union need to start as soon as possible because any delay will make Western Balkans vulnerable to outside influence, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"It is clear for both Germany and Sweden that the EU must push ahead with institutional reforms to make itself capable of enlargement," Scholz said in a news conference after meeting Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sweden to cut fuel taxes in package of measures to ease high prices
Alvin Botes concludes working visit to Norway and Sweden
FACTBOX-Russia suggests Sweden or Austria as military model for Ukraine
Sweden to boost defence spending by $300 mln in 2022
Finland, Sweden to enhance security cooperation: Finnish Interior Ministry