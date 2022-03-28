Draghi tells Zelenskiy he has Italy's backing, Rome will work for end of war

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Monday discussed the latest developments of the war in Ukraine with its president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and reiterated Rome's support for the Ukrainian authorities and people, Draghi's office said.

"President Zelenskiy lamented the Russian blocking of humanitarian corridors and its continuing siege and bombardment of cities, including schools, resulting in civilian casualties, including children," Draghi's office said.

Draghi expressed Italy's "full willingness to contribute to international action to end the war and promote a lasting solution to the crisis in Ukraine".

