Left Menu

Man held in Gurugram for making extortion bid

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman posing as jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, police here said. Last month too police had arrested a man named Anshu, a Jhajjar native, and a minor from Bahadurgarh, for allegedly making extortion calls to a businessman and his factory manager claiming to be henchmen of gangster Bawana.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:11 IST
Man held in Gurugram for making extortion bid
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman posing as jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, police here said. The accused was identified as Deepak alias Mithi, a resident of Fajjupur Neemka village in Faridabad district. One car, an illegal pistol, and a few cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said. The accused was produced in a city court on Monday and was taken on a two-day remand, they said, adding they are still conducting raids to arrest his two other associates. The accused has been found to be involved in cases of attempt to murder, assault, snatching with injuries, and presenting false evidence in court.

He was in prison and had come out on bail only in February, said police.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Rohit Kapoor, who has a furniture business, said that around 4 pm on Saturday, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. “The caller threatened me with dire consequences if I did not pay Rs 50 lakh in two days. He claimed to be gangster Neeraj Bawana. When I asked him to repeat his name, he refused and disconnected the call,” Kapoor said in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday under section 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok Police Station, police said. A team of Sushant Lok crime unit led by Inspector Sandeep nabbed Deepak from Kadarpur Chowk driving a Wagon R and carrying a weapon, police said. “A friend of a friend of accused Deepak used to work as a driver with the businessman earlier who told Deepak that he was a good prospect. “The driver and his friend along with the accused Deepak hatched the plan to extort money from the businessman. They gave him a call using the name of gangster Bawana. We are trying to find out why he used the gangster’s name,” said ACP (Crime), Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan. Last month too police had arrested a man named Anshu, a Jhajjar native, and a minor from Bahadurgarh, for allegedly making extortion calls to a businessman and his factory manager claiming to be henchmen of gangster Bawana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022