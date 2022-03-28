Left Menu

MP: Man accused of sexually abusing teen girl killed by victim's father, uncle; body cut, thrown into river

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:12 IST
A man accused of sexually harassing a minor girl was killed and his body body cut into pieces and thrown into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district allegedly by the father and maternal uncle of the victim, police said on Monday.

The dismembered body of the man was found floating in Ajnal river, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters on Sunday, and pictures circulating on social media led to him being identified as 55-year-old Trilokchand from Saktapur village, said Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

''A probe found the deceased had allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl. Her father and maternal uncle took Trilokchand on their motorcycle to Ajnal river on Saturday, beheaded him and cut the torso into two parts with a tool used to cut fish,'' Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rakesh Pendro said.

The accused have been arrested and the involvement of others is being investigated, police officials said, adding that the deceased and accused are relatives.

