PM Modi to address 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' organised at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal's Thakurbari on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 is being organised by All India Matua Mahasangha beginning on March 29. The event will culminate on April 5.

"I am honoured to be addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at 4:30 PM tomorrow, 29th March. We shall also mark the Jayanti of the great Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji, who devoted his entire life for social justice and public welfare," PM Modi tweeted. Harichand Thakur devoted his life to the cause of betterment of the oppressed, downtrodden, and deprived persons in undivided Bengal during the pre-independence era. The social and religious movement started by him originated from Orakandi (now in Bangladesh) in 1860 and led to the formation of the Matua Dharma, said a release by the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

