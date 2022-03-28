Left Menu

Russia to study video of alleged mistreatment of prisoners, Kyiv questions its veracity

It's not known where it's happening, or who the participants are," military spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said. He referred Reuters to comments made by Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of Ukraine's armed forces, before Peskov announced the Russian investigation into the video.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:26 IST
Russia to study video of alleged mistreatment of prisoners, Kyiv questions its veracity

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian investigators would look into a video circulated on social media that purported to show Ukrainian forces mistreating captured Russian soldiers.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the video, which he said contained "monstrous images", needed to be legally assessed and for those who took part in what he described as torture to be held responsible. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video cited by the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian government did not immediately respond directly to Peskov's comments although senior officials had earlier portrayed the video as a fake. "Currently, no one can confirm or deny the veracity of this video. It's not known where it's happening, or who the participants are," military spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said.

He referred Reuters to comments made by Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of Ukraine's armed forces, before Peskov announced the Russian investigation into the video. "The enemy produces and shares videos with the inhuman treatment of alleged 'Russian prisoners' by 'Ukrainian soldiers' in order to discredit the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Zaluzhny said.

Ukraine's armed forces respect international norms, Zaluzhny said, accusing Russia of producing such videos in order to discredit Ukrainian soldiers. He did not provide any evidence to support his accusation. Sergii Nykyforov, press spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the video must be assessed "in the context of both real and information wars." He did not elaborate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022