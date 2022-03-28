Left Menu

Assam govt brings bill in assembly for formation of youth commission

The Assam government on Monday introduced a bill in the assembly to constitute a commission to empower youths of the state and protect their rights.

Updated: 28-03-2022 19:28 IST
The Assam government on Monday introduced a bill in the assembly to constitute a commission to empower youths of the state and protect their rights. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Bimal Borah introduced ''The Assam State Youth Commission Bill, 2022'', in the House with the 'statement of objects and reasons' mentioning that the body will implement programmes for educating and empowering youths.

'Assam State Youth Commission' will function as a protector of the rights of youths, and effectively monitor and implement programmes for educating them, it said.

The proposed body will also look into implementation of laws for the welfare of youths and advise the government on all matters relating to them.

It will strive that residents of Assam are given priority for employment in the private and non-formal sectors within the state.

The commission will ensure that the interests of youths studying or working outside Assam are protected and the Assamese diaspora also retains a link with the state.

It will be a common platform for youths to register their grievances, the government said. The commission will provide training facilities to students of Assam for competitive examinations, and also mobilise them at the grassroots through active youth clubs and identify talent through involvement of local organisations.

The expenditure for the commission will be met from the consolidated fund of Assam through budgetary provisions.

