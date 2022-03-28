Left Menu

Ukrainian forces retake control of town of Irpin, says local mayor

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:32 IST
The mayor of Irpin, near Kyiv, said on Monday Ukrainian forces had seized back full control of the town which has been one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops near the capital.

"We have good news today - Irpin has been liberated," Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said in a video post on Telegram. "We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously."

The information could not immediately be verified by Reuters.

