Left Menu

Bangladesh PM Hasina slams US sanctions on RAB, says it's 'abominable' act

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:32 IST
Bangladesh PM Hasina slams US sanctions on RAB, says it's 'abominable' act
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday criticised the US for imposing sanctions on the country's elite paramilitary force as ''an abominable act.'' Virtually addressing the 18th founding anniversary of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), organised at the RAB Forces Headquarters, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh has internal provisions to punish members of law enforcement agencies if they get involved in criminal activities.

The RAB, an elite paramilitary force of Bangladesh, and seven of its former and current members were slapped with sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department in 2021, for alleged human rights abuse and abductions.

Hasina called the US sanctions on RAB ''an abominable act'' after all the success of the elite force in containing militancy, drugs, piracy and terrorism, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

''It's a matter of regret that they (US) imposed sanctions on some RAB members without any fault or cause. In their country they do not take any action against any member of their forces for their criminal activities,'' she said. To bring out the disparities in the kind of action taken, she mentioned that in the US, a child was shot dead just for putting his hands in his pockets, and in another case a person was strangled on the street by a law enforcement agency member; ''For that reason they did not get punished,'' she said.

She said that the US gave shelter to war criminals and the killers of the Father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rehman. She also criticised the US for providing convicted criminals with citizenship.

She noted that even after sending repeated letters and requesting the US to send the killers and war criminals back, they did not comply, but they imposed sanctions on some RAB officials without any fault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022