48 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:39 IST
Karnataka on Monday registered 48 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality. These took the total to 39,45,359 and 40,051 respectively, till date.

As many as 105 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,03,547, according to a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 40 were from Bengaluru Urban which recorded 82 recoveries, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the State was 1,719.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.29 per cent, the case fatality rate was 2.08 per cent.

The lone death reported was from Tumakuru.

After Bengaluru Urban, Kolar reported the most number cases with three, followed by two each from Chitradurga and Yadgir.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,512 cases, Mysuru 2,29,454 and Tumakuru 1,59,839.

Cumulatively, 6,55,05,308 crore samples have been tested so far with 16,551 examined today.

