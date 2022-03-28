Putin does not appear ready to compromise on Ukraine -U.S. official
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear ready to make compromises to end the war in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Monday as Ukraine and Russia were preparing for their first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks.
"Everything I have seen is he is not willing to compromise at this point," the senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters on condition of anonymity after Ukraine's president sketched out a potential way to end the crisis over the weekend. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
