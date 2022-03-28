Left Menu

Nagpur: Woman killed by friend over loan repayment; accused, husband dispose of body in bushes

A woman was strangled to death allegedly by her friend over a monetary dispute in Kapil Nagar area of Nagpur, with the accused and her husband then packing the body in a plastic bag and dumping it in the thicket, a police official said on Monday.The deceased, identified as Deepa Jugal Das 41, worked as a school bus driver and had gone missing after leaving home on Saturday afternoon, the official said., On Sunday night, a missing person complaint was filed.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:49 IST
Nagpur: Woman killed by friend over loan repayment; accused, husband dispose of body in bushes
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was strangled to death allegedly by her friend over a monetary dispute in Kapil Nagar area of Nagpur, with the accused and her husband then packing the body in a plastic bag and dumping it in the thicket, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Deepa Jugal Das (41), worked as a school bus driver and had gone missing after leaving home on Saturday afternoon, the official said., ''On Sunday night, a missing person complaint was filed. Meanwhile, we got information of the body of a woman being found in a plastic bag in Uppalwadi area. It was identified as that of Deepa,'' he said.

''A probe found that Deepa had loaned Rs 1 lakh to Swarna Soni (30). The two women had a fight over repayment at Soni's house. She strangled Deepa and then with her husband Sami Soni disposed of the body in the bushes in Uppalwadi,'' the official said.

Swarna was placed under arrest due to circumstantial evidence like Deepa being last seen in her home, as well as mobile phone records, he said.

The Soni couple has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022