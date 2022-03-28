INWTC Karwar conducts Navy Open Laser and Bahia Sailing Championship

Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Karwar conducted the Navy Open Laser and Bahia Sailing Championship – 2022 from 22 to 26 March 2022 under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA). Yachtsmen and women from all three Commands of the Indian Navy viz., Western Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command and Southern Naval Command, seven INWTCs, Army Yachting Node (Mumbai) and Cadets from National Defence Academy honed and demonstrated sailing and watermanship skills in Karwar harbour. Nearly 50 participants took part in the event, competing in three different classes of boats to facilitate enhanced team spirit and instill leadership qualities amongst the participants. A sail parade by all participants was also conducted off Karwar on 26 Mar 22 to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence 'AzadikaAmritMahotsav'.

The championship was conducted in three different classes of boats namely Laser (Standard), Laser (Radial) and Laser Bahia and 36 races were conducted in a span of four days with 12 races for each of the three categories. The Chief Guest, Rear Admiral Atul Anand, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area presented medals to winners in each of the three categories. He complimented the Naval Yachtsmen and women for setting high standards and displaying excellent sailing skills in the myriad weather conditions.

(With Inputs from PIB)