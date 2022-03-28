7-year old boy killed after hit by school bus

A seven-year old boy was killed here on Monday after he was hit by the school bus from which he got down on reaching the school premises, police said. A class II student of a private school at Alwarthirunagar Annexe here, Theeksheth, got out of the vehicle and he was hit while walking when the driver moved the bus for parking it. The driver and an assistant, tasked to ensure the safety of children, were arrested. Two others belonging to the school management were being questioned, police said adding a case was registered and probe is on.

The severely injured boy was rushed to a private hospital, where authorities declared him brought dead. The boy's father K Vetrivel in a complaint to the police sought action against the bus driver, the vehicle assistant, headmistress and school correspondent for failing to take appropriate safety measures.

