BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria poll

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:01 IST
2022 Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 27.5%, LE PEN 18.5%, MELENCHON 15.5%, ZEMMOUR 11.5%, PECRESSE 10% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 57% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 1,723 respondents conducted between March 24-28; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

