MP: 2 students among 3 dead in wall collapse in private college

Two students and a 45-year-old man were killed and at least three others injured after the boundary wall of a private college collapsed on them in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in Lavkush Nagar, some 55 km away from the district headquarters, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) PL Prajapati said students Harikaran Pal and Avdesh Sharma, both 21 years of age, died on the spot while Shivnarayan Soni (45), the kin of a student, succumbed to injuries in hospital.

''Three people have been injured and are undergoing treatment. A case was registered and further investigation is underway,'' he added.

Mukesh Singh, an eyewitness, said students who came for the BA (second year) examination were standing near the boundary wall to shield themselves from the sun's glare when the incident took place.

The wall collapse crushed some vehicles as well, he said.

