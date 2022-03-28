Left Menu

MP: School van overturns in Ujjain; driver killed, 23 students injured

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:04 IST
MP: School van overturns in Ujjain; driver killed, 23 students injured
  • Country:
  • India

A school van turned turtle on Monday morning in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, killing its driver on the spot and injuring all 23 students on board, a police official said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vandana Chouhan said the school van, carrying 23 students of Motherland Public School under Neelganga police station limits, overturned on Pachkoshi road, killing driver Deepak Devda (27).

''All 23 students are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,'' Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief on the death of the driver and directed the district administration to make arrangements for the treatment of the injured students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022