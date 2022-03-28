Militants hurl grenade at security forces' camp in J-K's Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:17 IST
- India
Militants on Monday lobbed a grenade at a security forces' camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no damage, officials said here.
The militants hurled the grenade at the camp of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) at Imam Sahib in Shopian around 7.30 pm, they said.
There was no damage as the grenade exploded near the camp, they said.
