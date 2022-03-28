Left Menu

Militants hurl grenade at security forces' camp in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:17 IST
Militants on Monday lobbed a grenade at a security forces' camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no damage, officials said here.

The militants hurled the grenade at the camp of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) at Imam Sahib in Shopian around 7.30 pm, they said.

There was no damage as the grenade exploded near the camp, they said.

