Kyiv mayor says more than 100 war deaths in city, including 4 children

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:33 IST
There have been more than 100 deaths in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since Russia's invasion of its neighbour, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday.

In an address to city councillors of Florence, which is twinned with Kyiv, Klitschko said more than 20 corpses could not be identified and four of the victims were children, while another 16 injured children are in hospital. (Writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante)

