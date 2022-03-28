Jaishankar meets top Tamil leaders in Sri Lanka; discusses their quest for equality, justice, peace & dignity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Sri Lanka's top Tamil leaders and discussed realisation of the aspirations of the minority community for equality, justice, peace and dignity.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday night to hold bilateral talks with Sri Lanka’s top leadership and attend the seven-nation BIMSTEC summit, met the main Tamil party - the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) - delegation led by R Sampanthan.

''Met the TNA delegation led by Shri R Sampanthan. Discussed realisation of the aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity,'' Jaishankar tweeted in both English and Tamil languages.

The minister also met Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) leaders and discussed the socio-economic issues of the Indian origin Tamil (IOT) community in Sri Lanka.

''Interacted with TPA delegation of Mano Ganeshan, Thigambaram, V Radhakrishnan, Uday Kumar. Discussed the socio-economic issues of the Indian origin Tamil community. India stands committed to its development partnership with IOTs,'' he said in another tweet.

His meetings with the Tamil leaders came days after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sought cooperation from the minority community leaders to ''rebuild the country'' in his first interaction with them since assuming office over two years ago.

''Let’s work together to rebuild the country,'' President Rajapaksa told the leaders of the TNA who called on him at the Presidential Secretariat here on Friday.

During more than two-hour long talks, the President had pointed out that attention was paid on further steps to be taken with regard to those who are held in long-term detention, release of lands that have been previously used for cultivation, investigation of missing persons, discussion of amendments to the new Constitution after translating into Tamil and Sinhala, and the establishment of a North-East Development Fund.

The TNA wants full devolution under the 13th Amendment as the central governments have over the years shown reluctance to meet the demand for police and land powers to the provinces.

The 13th Amendment provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

The Sinhala majority hardliners of the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) have been advocating a total abolition of the island’s provincial council system established in 1987.

On Monday, Jaishankar also met State Minister Jeevan Thondaman and Senthil Thondaman and reviewed India’s development engagement in Upcountry.

''Exchanged views on expanding our cooperation,'' he tweeted.

He also met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai of Thailand on the margins of the BIMSTEC Ministerial here.

''Discussed global and regional issues as well as taking BIMSTEC forward,'' he said.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the grouping BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

