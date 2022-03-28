Left Menu

Nagpur: IOC official absconding after CBI's bribery trap on Friday surrenders

28-03-2022
An Indian Oil Corporation official charged with corruption by the Central Bureau of Investigation surrendered in a court in Nagpur on Monday, officials said.

They said N P Rodge, general manager (retail sales) of IOC had absconded after the CBI had arrested Manish Nandle, chief manager (retail sales) on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a petrol pump owner.

''Rodge surrendered before Special Judge (CBI) P B Ghuge. His counsel said he was absconding due to the poor health of his daughter. He has been remanded in CBI custody till March 31,'' he added.

