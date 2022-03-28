Left Menu

Members of Parl panel headed by Anand Sharma praise his non-partisan approach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:55 IST
Members of Parl panel headed by Anand Sharma praise his non-partisan approach
Members of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Monday warmly praised the non-partisan approach and impartiality of panel chairman Anand Sharma in conducting its meetings during his tenure.

At the committee's meeting on Monday under his chairmanship, members cutting across party lines, placed on record their deep appreciation for the fair opportunity given to them and the guidance of the Chair.

Sharma is due to retire as a Rajya Sabha member on April 2 and Monday's meeting of the committee was the last one held under his chairmanship.

The committee benefitted from the knowledge and rich experience of the chairman, the members said.

Under his chairmanship, the committee presented 20 reports which included four on subjects, six on demands for grants, nine action taken reports, and a report on the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill 2019, a release from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

The committee dedicated 108 hours and 33 minutes in 47 meetings and while deliberating on the subject of COVID-19 pandemic management and related issues, it held two meetings lasting 4 hours and 12 minutes and 4 hours and 45 minutes, respectively - each without a break during the unprecedented tough times of the pandemic, the statement said.

Under Sharma's stewardship, the committee visited IIT-Delhi while examining the subject 'Management of Worsening Traffic Situation in Delhi', Shillong and Guwahati while examining the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019, and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while examining the working conditions of the Central Armed Police Forces and also to assess the developmental works taking place there, the official statement said.

