Six U.S. navy aircraft, 240 support personnel to deploy to Germany- Pentagon
The Pentagon on Monday said it would be sending six naval aircraft to Germany, along with about 240 personnel to help support them.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the additional aircraft being sent later on Monday were not in response to a specific Russian action and would bolster NATO readiness.
