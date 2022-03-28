Canada agrees multi-year daycare deal with Ontario province

Canada's federal government on Monday signed a deal with Ontario to implement a subsidized child care program in that province, creating a national daycare program for the first time in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said deal would mean C$10 a day, on average, childcare within four years in Ontario, while also creating 86,000 new spaces by end of 2026.

Ontario was the last province to sign on to Trudeau's daycare strategy.

