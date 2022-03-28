Ukraine's Zelenskiy speaks to Germany's Scholz, says pressure on Russia must continue
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:57 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had discussed the progress of peace talks with Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"Pressure on Russia must continue, sanctions must be intensified," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
