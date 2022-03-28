Ukraine and Russia are preparing for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, but a senior U.S. official said Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear ready to make compromises to end the war. FIGHTING * About 160,000 people remain trapped in besieged Mariupol without power and the city needs to be completely evacuated, its mayor said. Ukraine's deputy prime minister said no humanitarian corridors from the port were possible on Monday due to reports of Russian "provocations". * The mayor of Irpin, near Kyiv, said Ukrainian forces had seized back full control of the town. * There are no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround Kyiv, Ukraine's defence ministry said. * Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Russia and Ukraine both confirmed their delegations would arrive in Turkey on Monday ahead of the start of another round of peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday. * The Kremlin said Joe Biden's remark that Putin "cannot remain in power" was a cause for alarm, in a guarded response to a public call from the U.S. president for an end to the Russian leader's 22-year rule. CIVILIANS * The U.N. human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. More than 100 people have been killed in Kyiv, its mayor said.

ECONOMY * Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said. * Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said swings in commodity markets after Russia's invasion posed a risk to financial stability and the challenges facing the world economy are bigger than after the global financial crisis. * Brewing giants Carlsberg and Heineken said they would quit Russia, joining an exodus of Western companies. * Russia's invasion has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth and other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. QUOTES * "I don't think there will be any breakthrough on the main issues," Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said of the scheduled peace talks in Istanbul. (Compiled by Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)

