Prostitution racket busted in Aerocity, 3 held: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have busted a high-profile prostitution racket and arrested three people, including a woman, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Riyash Siddqui (26), a resident of Behraich district in Uttar Pradesh, Naveen (30), a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, and a woman, they said.

According to police, a tip off was received on March 21 informing them about a prostitution racket being run from hotels in Aerocity area near the IGI Airport.

A trap was laid, and a raiding team reached Aerocity, booked a room in a hotel, and contacted a broker, said a senior police officer. After some time, a broker, Naveen, dropped a woman at the hotel, the officer said.

The woman entered the hotel room and took the advance money from the decoy customer, Sub-Inspector Devender.

The SI then signalled the party which reached the location and apprehended the woman, and also Naveen, who was nabbed outside the hotel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Tyagi said.

A case was registered at the IGI Airport Police Station and investigation was taken up. On their instance, raids were conducted at places in Delhi and NCR area and Siddiqui, another broker, was arrested, the DCP said.

According to police, the accused had leased a hotel in Gurgaon Sector-45, and were running a prostitution racket in Delhi and NCR. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused, police said.

They said that the customers approached brokers through personal contacts and would get a photo of the woman on their phone through WhatsApp.

Police have seized three mobile phones, Rs 30,000 in cash, and one car from their possession, they said.

