MP: Lokayukta cop promises man a job, has unnatural sex; booked

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:00 IST
A Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police inspector posted in Gwalior has been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a man by offering a job and later threatening him, an official said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said a 32-year-old man has lodged a complaint that inspector Surendra Singh Yadav had unnatural sex with him in a hotel in July last year on the pretext of offering a job, and then repeated the act several times.

Yadav has been booked under IPC provisions and is currently absconding, he said.

