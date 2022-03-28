Union Min calls for making 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' public movement to ensure stress-free exams

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday termed the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a "public movement", and outlined the importance of this year's event in wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode. Highlighting the importance of initiatives like PPC in building the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century, he said that PPC is becoming a formal institution through which Prime Minister interacts directly with the students. He informed that select students across the country will also visit Raj Bhawans to watch the event in the presence of the State Governors.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the students, teachers, and parents all over the world during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1. It is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme," Pradhan said. Pradhan also expressed confidence that State Governments across the country will also encourage the participation of students, teachers, and parents. The Minister mentioned that PPC will be streamed, not only across India but also in other countries reaching out to the Indian diaspora.

He also called for support from the media in making this program a mass movement and ensuring stress-free exams for the students. "Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers, and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged, and allowed to express itself fully," the Minister said.

The 5th edition will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. Crores of students, teachers, and parents from India and abroad will be participating," he added. The Minister expressed satisfaction with over 15.7 lakh participants registering this year for the creative writing competition.

Participants selected through competitions on MyGov will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book, written by the Prime Minister. This event has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format.

The 1st edition of the Prime Minister's Interaction Programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held on February 16, 2018. The 2nd edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0" was held on January 29, 2019, and the 3rd edition on January 20, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online on April 7, 2021. The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, narendramodi, pmoindia, pibindia, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)