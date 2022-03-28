Left Menu

PM Modi to participate in 'grih pravesham' of over 5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'grih pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday at 12

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'grih pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday at 12:30 pm via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. A PMO release said it has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every needy family of the country. "This marks yet another step in this direction," the release said.

The function will also witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses across Madhya Pradesh. The release said that implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps like training thousands of masons including women masons, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet that there will be a new dawn for rural brothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh. "There will be grih pravesham under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin of about 5.21 lakh families," he said, adding that he will join the programme through video conferencing. (ANI)

