Mumbai: Man held for abducting, killing girlfriend's 7-month-old brother

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:08 IST
A 24 year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 7-month-old boy, who is the brother of the woman he was reportedly in a relationship with, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Kannan Muthuswami, a labourer in Goregoan's Filmcity, was arrested on Sunday, a Vanrai police station official said.

''Muthuswami was angry that his girlfriend's mother did not approve of their relationship. So he abducted the infant from below Mrinal Gore flyover, smothered him to death and dumped the body in a water tank near the Bombay Veterinary College in Goregaon on Saturday,'' he said.

A probe zeroed in on Muthuswami and he has been arrested for murder, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

