Ukraine says Azerbaijan has it offered fuel for crop sowing
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had spoken to Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, and thanked him for offering fuel for Ukraine's crop sowing campaign. He gave no details of the fuel offer on Twitter. "Informed about new strikes at the civilian population. Thanked for the humanitarian aid and readiness to provide fuel for sowing," Zelenskiy wrote.
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:12 IST
Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had spoken to Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, and thanked him for offering fuel for Ukraine's crop sowing campaign. He gave no details of the fuel offer on Twitter.
"Informed about new strikes at the civilian population. The urgent necessity for green corridors was discussed. Thanked for the humanitarian aid and readiness to provide fuel for sowing," Zelenskiy wrote.
