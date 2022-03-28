Left Menu

U.S concerned about democratic path in Tunisia, urges respect for freedom

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The United States is concerned about the democratic path in Tunisia, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, urging the Tunisian authorities to respect freedom of expression and halt civilian military trials.

In a statement following a visit to Tunisia, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya stressed the importance of implementing an inclusive political and economic reform process, in coordination with political parties, unions and civil society.

Last summer, Tunisia's President Kais Saied suspended the elected parliament and assumed executive power before brushing aside the Constitution to say he would rule by decree, a move opponents called a coup. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

