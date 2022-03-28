Left Menu

IAF, IOCL introduce ‘Fleet Card - Fuel on Move' for varied fleet of vehicles

CAS complimented team WAC and IOCL for this initiative that has enhanced the operational preparedness and capability of the IAF.

Updated: 28-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:34 IST
HQ Western Air Command was earmarked as the lead agency in the implementation and execution of this innovative concept of "Fuel on Move". Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has taken a leap forward in fuel supply chain management by introducing a 'Fleet Card - Fuel on Move' for its varied fleet of vehicles. This innovative initiative taken by the Indian Air Force provides a paradigm shift to the logistics management of fuel.

'Fleet Card', the energy security for IAF vehicles on move, was launched by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff at Headquarters Western Air Command, Subroto Park on 28 Mar 22 in the presence of Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command and Mr. SM Vaidya Chairman IOCL.

HQ Western Air Command was earmarked as the lead agency in the implementation and execution of this innovative concept of "Fuel on Move". Availability of Fleet Card will permit the convoy to refuel at any IOCL fuel stations thus increasing the pace of movement and reducing the lead time for readiness at operational locations across the nation.

CAS complimented team WAC and IOCL for this initiative that has enhanced the operational preparedness and capability of the IAF.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

