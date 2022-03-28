Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM NATION: CAL20 WB-ASSEMBLY-2ND LD CHAOS Legislators engage in fisticuffs in Bengal Assembly over Birbhum killings; 5 BJP MLAs suspended Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly plunged into chaos on Monday as legislators of the TMC and the BJP came to blows after heated arguments over the Birbhum killings, prompting the Speaker to suspend five saffron party MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

DEL59 LDALL STRIKE Nationwide strike hits banking operations, public transport services New Delhi: Public dealings at some bank branches were hit and public transport services were thrown out of gear in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as thousands of workers on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against policies of the Union government.

DEL72 DL-2NDLD FIRE-GHAZIPUR Massive fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site; Delhi govt seeks report New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the dumping yard of east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Monday leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.

DEL75 UP-MINISTRY UP portfolios: Adityanath keeps Home, Khanna gets Finance Ministry Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will head Home, Vigilance and Personnel among the 25 departments with him as the portfolios of the new BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh were announced on Monday.

DEL71 PB-EMPLOYEES-2NDLD MANN Mann slams Shah over central service rules to Chandigarh UT employees Chandigarh: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central service rules will apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed the Centre's decision, claiming that it went against the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

PAR22 RS-PRICE RISE Opposition members in Rajya Sabha raise concerns over price rise New Delhi: Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Monday raised their concerns over price rise and asked the government to take measures to protect interests of the common people who have been hit hard by it.

BOM11 GA-CM-2ND LD OATH Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa CM, 8 other ministers also take oath; PM Modi attends function Panaji: Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, was sworn in as the state's chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

MDS13 KA-SSLC-EXAM-HIJAB Muslim girls wearing hijab not allowed to write SSLC exam in Karnataka Bengaluru: A few Muslim girls who wished to appear for their Class 10 board examination wearing hijab were denied entry in Karnataka on Monday citing the recent High Court verdict.

PAR19 RS-CRYPTOCURRENCIES TAX Increase tax on cryptocurrencies, says Sushil Kumar Modi New Delhi: BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday asked the government to increase tax on cryptocurrencies from the current rate of 30 per cent, saying it is a form of gambling and countries like Japan, German, France and Austria have imposed up to 55 per cent tax on it.

DEL65 RSQ-DEF-FDI Rs 3,343 crore received as FDI in defence since 2014: Govt New Delhi: The government on Monday said that a total of Rs 3,343 crore has been received as foreign direct investment (FDI) in the defence sector since 2014.

DEL30 LSQ-CRYPTO EXCHANGES Govt says Rs 95.86 crore recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for GST evasion New Delhi: The government on Monday said Rs 95.86 crore has been recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

LEGAL: LGD9 SC-HIJAB Hijab ban in classroom: AIMPLB, two others move SC challenging Karnataka HC verdict New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which had dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.

LGD8 DL-HC-TWITTER-GODDESS Twitter not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities, says Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday pulled up Twitter for not voluntarily taking action against an account which allegedly published objectionable content about a Hindu Goddess, saying the micro-blogging platform was not bothered about sensitivities of people from “other regions” and ethnicities. LGD15 SC-AMRAPALI SC directs banks to release Rs 1500 crore by March 29 for construction of stalled Amrapali projects New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Bank of Baroda-led consortium of seven banks to effectuate disbursal of Rs 1,500 crore by Tuesday for the construction of stalled real estate projects of Amrapali Group.

PTI VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)