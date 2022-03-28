Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:36 IST
Lucknow court frames charges against Mukhtar Ansari in case of assault of jail officials
Jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari was produced before a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow from the Banda jail on Monday in a 22-year-old criminal case.

Special judge Ambrish Kumar Srivastava framed charges against Ansari in the case and fixed April 8 as the date for recording of prosecution evidence.

The court had earlier recorded its displeasure over and again that Ansari, a former MLA, was not being produced in the court in the case, thereby delaying the framing of charges.

The case pertains to Ansari and his associates allegedly assaulting prison officials at the Lucknow jail.

The FIR in the matter was filed by jailer SN Dwivedi at Alambagh police station in Lucknow on April 3, 2000.

It was alleged in the FIR that on March 29 that year, some detainees were brought back to the jail after their hearing in the court.

Ansari and his associates allegedly started assaulting a detainee, Chand. And when some officials tried to rescue Chand, they were also assaulted badly, according to the complaint.

After the hearing, Ansari left for the Banda jail.

