Trump likely committed felony by obstructing Congress, U.S judge rules
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:37 IST
A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed a felony by attempting to obstruct Congress when he tried to subvert the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.
