Left Menu

Sebi penalises erstwhile Essar Steel India for disclosure lapses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:42 IST
Sebi penalises erstwhile Essar Steel India for disclosure lapses
  • Country:
  • India

Markets watchdog Sebi on Monday penalised erstwhile Essar Steel India Ltd, which is now known as ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd, for lapses in making disclosures related to issuance of non-convertible debentures.

However, the imposition of Rs 2 lakh fine on the entity would be subject to the outcome of appeals by Sebi in some other cases related to insolvency proceedings before the Supreme Court.

The appeals were filed by Sebi against the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) ruling wherein it was held that the regulator cannot initiate action against a company whose resolution plan has already been approved.

The company was acquired through an insolvency resolution process. Its management was transferred to ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd in December 2019.

While Essar Steel India Ltd was admitted to insolvency proceedings in August 2017, the alleged violations related to disclosures happened during the period from December 2015 to March 2019.

In a 35-page order, Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Essar Steel India Pvt Ltd for the disclosure lapses.

While determining the penalty, the regulator noted that there is no evidence to indicate that violations were repetitive in nature which is taken into consideration as a mitigating factor.

''... the enforcement of this order shall be subject to the outcome of the appeals in Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and and Raj Oil Mills Ltd before the Hon'ble Supreme Court,'' Sebi said in the order on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022